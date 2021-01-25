Analysts Anticipate Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.09 Million

Brokerages expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) to post $102.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.52 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $146.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $501.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.63 million to $511.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $502.72 million, with estimates ranging from $490.09 million to $515.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million.

TNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE TNP opened at $8.89 on Monday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $166.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 55.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 519,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 669.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 83,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

