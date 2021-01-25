Analysts Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.58 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report $50.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $51.11 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $47.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $200.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.69 billion to $201.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $214.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $207.68 billion to $232.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $107.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average is $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,954,000 after acquiring an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after buying an additional 181,421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after buying an additional 1,139,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 15.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,746,000 after acquiring an additional 117,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.