Analysts Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post sales of $205.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $207.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.90 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $184.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year sales of $843.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $835.80 million to $850.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $941.92 million, with estimates ranging from $931.18 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $356.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $361.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.76.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,374,000 after buying an additional 154,182 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,051,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,701,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

