Analysts Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to announce sales of $376.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.34 million and the lowest is $376.00 million. Conn’s posted sales of $412.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $13.69 on Monday. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $399.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 660.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conn’s by 706.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 185,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,549,000 after acquiring an additional 184,255 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Conn’s by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 135,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,781 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

