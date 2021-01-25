Analysts Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $6.93 on Monday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

