Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report sales of $19.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.70 million. First Bank reported sales of $17.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $74.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $75.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $76.35 million, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $76.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRBA. TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $181.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60,737 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

