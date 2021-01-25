Analysts Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to announce sales of $112.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.50 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $124.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $441.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.51 million to $442.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $465.56 million, with estimates ranging from $463.12 million to $468.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $456,975.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $341,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,654 shares of company stock worth $1,441,813. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 160.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 9.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $44.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $837.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

