Analysts Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will report $15.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $16.34 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $15.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $59.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.75 million to $60.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $64.10 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $68.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of LMRK opened at $12.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 81,232 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.2% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 144,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

