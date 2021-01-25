Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.99 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce $21.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.88 billion and the highest is $22.16 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $20.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $69.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 billion to $70.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.70 billion to $75.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $138.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.68. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

