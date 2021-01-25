Analysts Expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.84). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

TPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

TPTX traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,755. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $139.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after buying an additional 221,783 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 132,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

