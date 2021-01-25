Analysts Expect VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will announce $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VeriSign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.36. VeriSign reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VeriSign.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

VRSN traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.07. 9,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,785. VeriSign has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.05.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $129,251.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,711,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,506,000 after acquiring an additional 102,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

