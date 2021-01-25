Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amadeus IT Group, S.A.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Amadeus IT Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amadeus IT Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMADY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $67.62 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $86.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -233.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

