Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boston Properties, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the year.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BXP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Boston Properties stock opened at $91.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.