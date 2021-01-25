Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capreit’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year.

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$1.17. The business had revenue of C$221.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

