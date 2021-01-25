Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fastly, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fastly in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $103.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $732,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,171 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $5,948,327.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,542,296.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,366 shares of company stock valued at $15,780,520 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastly by 68.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 321.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 3,572.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 479,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth $38,211,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

