Analysts Issue Forecasts for SL Green Realty Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SL Green Realty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $9.46 per share for the year.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $96.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.3% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.