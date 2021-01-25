Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Procter & Gamble Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.48. William Blair also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $130.00 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after buying an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,889,000 after buying an additional 454,654 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,065,000 after buying an additional 202,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

