Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Therapeutics Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $7.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UTHR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.11.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $167.71 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.54. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 223,194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,493,000 after purchasing an additional 171,218 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 66.2% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 246,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 98,326 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after acquiring an additional 60,778 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.