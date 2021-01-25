Analysts Offer Predictions for Ardelyx, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ardelyx in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $4.75 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARDX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $306,600.00. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 451,958 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 164,447 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 734,574 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,522,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 197,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

