Analysts Offer Predictions for BP p.l.c.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, January 15th. AlphaValue cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 50.9% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

