Analysts Offer Predictions for Coca-Cola Amatil Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Coca-Cola Amatil in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola Amatil’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

CCLAY opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.72. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

