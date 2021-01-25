Analysts Offer Predictions for SmartFinancial, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SmartFinancial in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens began coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $311.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 147,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

