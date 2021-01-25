Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lumber Liquidators (LL)

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2021 – Lumber Liquidators was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

1/20/2021 – Lumber Liquidators had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2021 – Lumber Liquidators was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/12/2021 – Lumber Liquidators was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2021 – Lumber Liquidators was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/5/2021 – Lumber Liquidators was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Lumber Liquidators had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $857.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,429,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

