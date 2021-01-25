Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2021 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Builders FirstSource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

1/6/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $39.00 to $48.00.

1/4/2021 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Builders FirstSource is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $42.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,356 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,038,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,329,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,988,000 after acquiring an additional 126,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,266,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,485,000 after acquiring an additional 240,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

