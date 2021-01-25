Analysts Set Expectations for Camden Property Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camden Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.02 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

CPT opened at $102.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.00. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after buying an additional 3,063,534 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 261.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 592,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,765,000 after acquiring an additional 428,730 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,840,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,787,000 after purchasing an additional 319,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

