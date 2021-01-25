Analysts Set Expectations for Facebook, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Facebook in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $9.29 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $274.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total value of $11,963,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

