Analysts Set Expectations for Total Se’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Total in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.
Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter.
Total stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.74%.
About Total
TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
Read More: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.