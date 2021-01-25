Analysts Set Expectations for Total Se’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Total in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Total stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.74%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

