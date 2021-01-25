Analysts Set Expectations for West Japan Railway’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Japan Railway in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn $4.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.39.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

WJRYY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of West Japan Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY opened at $51.58 on Monday. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 0.33.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.