Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 25th (CHCJY, CRWD, CWH, DCNSF, DKS, EVRZF, FLUIF, FURGF, FVCB, HVRRY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 25th:

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a sell rating to a buy rating. Summit Insights currently has $275.00 target price on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Northcoast Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $85.00 target price on the stock.

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) was upgraded by analysts at ING Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) was upgraded by analysts at ABN Amro from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Despite better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and encouraging guidance for first-quarter 2021, shares of Intel have underperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Sluggish data center demand across cloud service providers, enterprise and government end-markets is likely to weigh on the top-line performance, at least in the near term. Declining ASPs and weakness in IOT end-markets remain headwinds. Also, production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns. Nevertheless, Intel is poised to gain from increasing demand for its 10 nanometer SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, triggered by coronavirus crisis induced remote working and online learning wave amid solid growth in PC market. Moreover, Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum and stabilizing automotive industry through 2021.”

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results reflect efforts from business diversification, and solid trading and investment banking performance. A strong balance sheet is likely to aid growth. While steadily increasing expenses, low rates and its significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues make us apprehensive, the planned acquisition of Eaton Vance and the buyout of E*Trade Financial are in sync with its efforts to focus less on capital markets driven sources. These efforts, along with increasing focus on corporate lending, are likely to support financials. Further, the company’s solid capital deployments will continue enhancing shareholder value.”

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

