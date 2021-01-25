Anchor Price Reaches $0.79 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $14,454.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070726 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.56 or 0.00741964 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006571 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047828 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.06 or 0.04217105 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015348 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017501 BTC.
Anchor Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “
Anchor Coin Trading
Anchor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.
