Andritz (ADRZY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Andritz (OTCMKTS: ADRZY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2021 – Andritz was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Andritz was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Andritz was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – Andritz was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ADRZY opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz AG has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

