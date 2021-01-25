Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $84,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,237 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 271,449 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 252,309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of -180.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $78.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

