ankrETH 24 Hour Volume Reaches $642,937.00 (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One ankrETH token can currently be bought for $1,271.65 or 0.03678538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ankrETH has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ankrETH has a market cap of $37.30 million and $642,937.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.79 or 0.00739934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.85 or 0.04182455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016766 BTC.

ankrETH Token Profile

AETH is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network

ankrETH Token Trading

ankrETH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.