ankrETH (aEth) 24 Hour Volume Tops $407,535.00

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, ankrETH has traded 2% higher against the dollar. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $34.75 million and $407,535.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,184.76 or 0.03720729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00791754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.53 or 0.04275861 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017497 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling ankrETH

ankrETH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.