Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

