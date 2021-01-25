Anoncoin (ANC) Price Tops $0.0277 on Major Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 88.3% against the dollar. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $58,535.36 and $11.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.