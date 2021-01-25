Anyswap Hits Market Cap of $2.25 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $149,566.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,212,876 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

