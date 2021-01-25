Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Analysts expect Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) to announce sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. AON posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $10.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.46.

In other AON news, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $206.46 on Monday. AON has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.72.

AON declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

