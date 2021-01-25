Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.34

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $45.34, with a volume of 340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aperam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.10 million. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

