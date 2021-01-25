AppCoins (APPC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $510,742.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $9.45 million and $510,742.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.14 or 0.00738960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00047354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.42 or 0.04171673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017018 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,595,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,595,114 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

