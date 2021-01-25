AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $4,319,306.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,371 shares of company stock worth $7,484,406 over the last three months. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $22,065,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,350,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,602 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.10. 378,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $186.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.46.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The business had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

