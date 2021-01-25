Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Appian traded as high as $223.49 and last traded at $216.59, with a volume of 26514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.85.

APPN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,088,010.00. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $574,556.92. Insiders sold a total of 388,697 shares of company stock valued at $52,463,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Appian by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

