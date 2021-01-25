Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Evercore ISI

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Monday. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

