Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Shares Down 5.3%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.41. 616,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,672,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Get Aptorum Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aptorum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptorum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.