Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Trading 23.2% Higher

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s stock price traded up 23.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.90. 11,280,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 5,534,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $360.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,522,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

