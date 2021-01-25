Aragon (ANT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.63 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $157.89 million and $51.63 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00011748 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00070587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.13 or 0.00737203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.78 or 0.04213950 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017144 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

ANT is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

