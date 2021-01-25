Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,431,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 831,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

