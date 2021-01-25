ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 188,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 328,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 182,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $237,199.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $55,801.53. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 361,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,667.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,374 shares of company stock valued at $473,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 374,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 24.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 612,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 75,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 227,364 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.