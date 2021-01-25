Arcblock Price Up 23% Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00072973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.07 or 0.00814085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.55 or 0.04349538 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

