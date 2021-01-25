Ardor One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.90 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $79.52 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00149471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00028411 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

